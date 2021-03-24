Headed to a Brewers game this year? Here is what to expect

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) – If you have plans to take in a Brewers game at the newly-named American Family Field this year, there are some changes to how things will work inside the stadium.

According to guidance released by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, cash payments will not be accepted at the ballpark. The Brewers say if you have cash there will be kiosks around the concourses so you can get a prepaid card. The good news is, if you cannot use all of the money you put on the card, you will be able to use it away from the stadium wherever credit cards are accepted.

The Brewers will also be encouraging fans to order concessions via the MLP Ballpark app. You will also be able to order food and drink by texting the word “food” to 41835.

All tickets will be digital and can be accessed through the same app mentioned above, the MLB Ballpark app. It will include an option for prepaid parking which will include no-touch entry.

No bags will be allowed inside American Family Field this year. Purses will be allowed as long as they are smaller than 9 inches by 5 inches by 2 inches. The same goes for diaper bags and medical bags.

All fans two and older must wear a mask over their nose and mouth unless eating or drinking. You will need to socially distance yourself at all times.

A Wisconsin staple, tailgating, will not be allowed at the stadium this year.