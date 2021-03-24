Hy-Vee donating 25,000 gallons of bottled water to Town of Campbell residents

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - To help fight PFAS contamination in the drinking water, Hy-Vee said Wednesday that it was donating 25,000 gallons of bottled water to residents in the Town of Campbell.

Hy-Vee said in a release that it is the equivalent of about five semi-truckloads of water. It is a supply for approximately 4,000 people for several days.

Residents can pick up the water from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at the Days Inn east side parking lot at 101 Sky Harbor Drive. Hy-Vee employees are assisting in the distribution.

French Island residents can pick up two 24-packs of bottled water per person in their family while supplies last, the release said.

The company is in the process of constructing a grocery store in the former Sears store in Valley View Mall.

