Iowa expects to open vaccinations to all adults on April 5

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says the state expects to allow any adult get a coronavirus vaccine as of April 5. Reynolds said Wednesday that Iowa expects to receive enough of vaccine to open eligibility to anyone in the state age 18 or older. Even though all adults will be eligible, it could be weeks before many people can book an appointment to get vaccinated. Iowa has no centralized vaccine registration or appointment system. Instead, people must must go online and attempt to find open appointments through providers’ websites. Reynolds urged people to have patience.