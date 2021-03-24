Caledonia tames Tigers, punches ticket to State

Rochester, Minn. (WXOW) It's back to State for the Caledonia boys, and this time they'll actually get to play.

Caledonia beat Stewartville 78-61 in the MSHSL Section 1A title game Wednesday.

Jackson Koepke had 22 points and buried five three-pointers to lead the Warriors.

Austin Klug chipped in 19 points and Casey Schultz had 12.

The win was also career #100 for Caledonia head coach Brad King, who's in just his fourth season as head coach.

"Extremely happy. Extremely happy. After all the boys have been through, what happened last year, it's just a fantastic feeling. I tell people all the time, I think the kids have handled this thing better than most adults. They just keep fighting, showing up every day and working. Keeping their head up. Taking the next step forward. So extremely proud of them," said King.

"Feel pretty good. It's great to get the 'dub' since last year we couldn't get to State because of the corona. Really proud. Had some big shoes (to fill) since Eli was out. So we had some guys step up and sink some stuff," said Koepke.

Caledonia qualified for State last year only to have the tournament canceled due to the pandemic.