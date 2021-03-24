La Crosse man indicted on federal drug crimes

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A federal grand jury indicts a La Crosse man accused of distributing crack cocaine and cocaine in January.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement that Aubrey L. Marshall, 45, is charged with two counts of distributing crack cocaine. The indictment said that one of the charges involves distributing 28 or more grams of crack cocaine in late January 2021.

He is also charged with one count each of possessing crack cocaine and cocaine for distribution.

It also said that Marshall distributed crack cocaine twice, on January 18 and January 25, and that he had crack cocaine and cocaine for distribution on January 25.

If convicted, Marshall faces a minimum five year prison term up to 40 years in federal prison on the first two charges and a maximum of 20 years each on the other two counts.

La Crosse Police and the FBI brought the case to federal prosecutors after Marshall's arrest.