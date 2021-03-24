Man facing Illinois murder charge arrested after Iowa crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Illinois man out on bail for a murder charge was arrested by police in Iowa on charges related to a fatal crash on a freeway in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids police issued warrants Wednesday afternoon for 34-year-old Tyler Lee, of Rockton, Illinois. He turned himself into authorities at the Linn County Jail less than two hours later. Lee was charged with homicide by vehicle-operating while intoxicated and homicide by vehicle-reckless driving as well as two counts of serious injury by motor vehicle. Lee was driving a pickup truck that crashed into a sport utility vehicle early on the morning of March 7 while he was out on $1 million bail for first-degree murder and 11 other counts. Those charges stemmed from a May 2017 shooting in Loves Park, Illinois.