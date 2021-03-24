Many lives were changed by India’s lockdown a year ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — One year after India went into a coronavirus lockdown, the ripples it created remain prevalent in society. While some people managed to resume a normal life, many others couldn’t. They lost their jobs, devastating the economy. The already-struggling health care system was strained even further. Social inequalities came to the fore, pushing millions more into poverty. Some 10 million people left the big cities in the biggest migration in India’s modern history, seeking work and shelter in villages they had previously left for a better life. Some eventually returned to places like New Delhi, but their lives were changed greatly by the lockdown.