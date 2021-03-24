Medical students adjust to program changes due to COVID

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Students of all ages have had to make adjustments as they navigate through the pandemic.

That's even more true for students pursuing a career in medicine.

For the 3.2 percent of applicants who get accepted into Mayo Clinic's medical program, they typically go through a wide array of clinical experiences during the four year program.

With COVID, some classes and labs had to change. The medical students, though, are adapting like most everyone else.

"Our coursework was not the only work we were able to do to learn but we actually had some rotations that were changed to a virtual setting," said Mayo Clinic medical student Tomi Ifelayo. "I was privileged to complete my family med rotation actually in Eau Claire, Wisconsin by telemedicine essentially. It was nice to be able to do that and be learning a new skill that most physicians hadn't learned up until that point."

Fellow student Nick Rubel said there were plenty of changes in the past year. "We still have students in our class right now who are about to graduate who are finishing clerkships which the very specific subsets of exposure to medical education you go through your third year. They're finishing it now at the end of their fourth year just because things had to be moved. But they did make it so everything was available. It just required a significant amount of planning on all campuses to make it so that everybody could meet the requirements but it was very doable."

There are approximately 100 students across Mayo's three medical school campus locations.