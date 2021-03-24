Michigan school accused of failing to respond to assaults

DETROIT (AP) — Eleven women have filed a lawsuit against Eastern Michigan University alleging it “turned a blind eye” to the sexual assault by students. The lawsuit also alleges the school failed to follow federal law, which bars discrimination based on sex. The lawsuit in federal court targets the university, campus police and two fraternities. It states that the assaults were committed by four men between 2015 and 2020. University President James Smith posted a letter to the community, saying sexual violence has no place at the school. Smith says an outside law firm is investigating the university’s policies and procedures.