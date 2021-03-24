Minnesota Update: Number of those getting first vaccination increases by 17K

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- An additional 17,000 people got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last day according to the Minnesota Department of Health in its Wednesday update.

MDH said 1,454,834 people, or 26.2 percent, have received the vaccine.

Additionally, 862,955 people are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard. It translates to 15.5 percent of the state's population.

RELATED: Walz: Minnesota ranks 1st in US in administering COVID-19 vaccines received

As of Monday, 35.2 percent of Houston County residents have received one dose. 24.2 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series.

Winona County has had 31.8 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 16.5 percent have completed the vaccine series.

RELATED: Find local vaccine and vaccination information here

In its Wednesday update, DHS said there were nine new deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,798 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,254 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported its update that another 1,323 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Fillmore County had three and Winona County had two new cases. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 508,541 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 38,828 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 27,939 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 491,410 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 25,000 COVID-19 tests in Wednesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 8,006,344. The Department reported that about 3,624,885 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 26,859 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,522 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.