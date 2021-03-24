Mississippi to increase lowest welfare payments in the US

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is increasing the lowest monthly welfare payments in the nation. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill into law Wednesday that means people who receive the payments could start seeing the increase in June or July. This is the first time in 21 years that Mississippi is increasing payments through the program Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. The payments have been $146 for a family of two, $170 for a family of three and $194 for a family of four. The new law authorizes another $90 a month to each category. The Census Bureau says nearly 20% of Mississippi’s 3 million residents live in poverty.