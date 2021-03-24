New doubts over Southern Baptists’ limits on women’s roles

For years some conservative pastors in the Southern Baptist Convention have directed criticism at popular Bible teacher Beth Moore, the denomination’s best-known woman. Moore has now had enough — she no longer considers herself a Southern Baptist. Among the millions of women remaining in the SBC, many feel at home. But others question aspects of church teaching that limit women’s roles. The doctrine calls for male leadership in the church and at home and says women cannot be pastors. Even for women committed to staying in the SBC, gender issues became more volatile following Moore’s departure. Some of them resent the nasty commentary directed at her by male pastors.