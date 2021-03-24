Philippine troops kill 16 Muslim militants in clashes

COTABATO, Philippines (AP) — Philippine troops have killed at least 16 Muslim rebels aligned with the Islamic State group in separate clashes that have displaced thousands of villagers in the south. The pockets of fighting in Maguindanao province underscore the remaining threats to the relative tranquility fostered by a 2014 peace deal signed by the government and the largest armed group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. The Moro rebels are now supporting government forces in the fight against other militant groups. The military said Wednesday that 14 militants belonging to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and the Dawlah Islamiyah were killed in four days of fighting last week in a Maguindanao village. Two other militants were killed in clashes with troops in Maguindanao on Monday and Tuesday.