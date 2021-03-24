Public meets about Green Island indoor tennis facility

LA CROSSE, Wis.(WXOW) - The public is meeting the next two evenings to discuss plans for an indoor tennis facility at Green Island Park.

The new facility would include six indoor tennis courts and 13 outdoor courts. Meetings about the project are tonight and tomorrow, March 24-25, from 6 to 8 pm at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center. If you prefer not to meet in person, you can also Zoom into the meetings.

For more details on the project and meetings visit the project's Facebook page.