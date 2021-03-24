Skip to Content

Records suggest defendant called 911 during Minnesota attack

10:15 am National news from the Associated Press

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — Emergency dispatch transcripts show that among the calls to 911 reporting a shooting at a health clinic in Minnesota last month was one that apparently came from the man who said he carried out the attack. A medical assistant was killed and four other staff members were injured in the Feb. 9 shooting at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo, a small city about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Gregory Ulrich is charged with murder, attempted murder and other counts. A 911 transcript obtained by KARE-TV shows that when Ulrich says he’s calling from the clinic, a 911 dispatcher immediately asks about the shooter. Ulrich told the dispatcher that he was the shooter and to send “a lotta ambulances.” 

Associated Press

