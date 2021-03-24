Reform-minded Los Angeles DA faces blowback in first months

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón is 100 days into his job running the nation’s largest prosecutors’ office and has already been sued by his deputies, challenged by other DAs and could face a recall election. Gascón had campaigned to reform the criminal justice system, but his policies have run into institutional opposition. Gascón wants to end mass incarceration and solve problems caused by so-called tough-on-crime policies. Critics say he is favoring criminals over victims. The union representing his deputies won a partial victory to block some directives aimed at reducing lengthy prison sentences.