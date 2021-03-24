San Francisco school board’s latest crisis: Racist tweets

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The vice president of San Francisco’s school board is under fire for tweets she wrote in 2016 that said Asian Americans use “white supremacist” thinking to get ahead and are not concerned for Black students. The tweets are at the center of a new crisis facing the scandal-plagued Board of Education, which has been sued, criticized and mocked over the past few months. More than 1,000 callers tuned in to a board meeting Tuesday to call for the ouster of Alison Collins. She apologized, but some of the city’s top leaders are among those calling for her to step down.