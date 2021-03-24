School fires football coach after anti-Semitic play calls

DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts high school has fired its successful football coach and hired an outside consultant after reports that the team used anti-Semitic language in its on-field play calling during a recent game. Duxbury High School’s administration in a statement Wednesday called use of the language that included a mention of Auschwitz horrifying and disappointing. The announcement came the day after the president of the New England Anti-Defamation League called for an independent investigation. Duxbury’s team has won five state championships since 2005. Head coach Dave Maimaron had apologized in a statement this week.