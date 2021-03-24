Semi-finalists selected in La Crescent-Hokah Public School superintendent position

Semi-finalists selected in La Crescent-Hokah Public School superintendent positionNew
LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The La Crescent-Hokah Public School System has narrowed its interview pool for the school superintendent position.
Current Superinendent Kevin Cardille is leaving at the end of the school year.
Six people were selected from an original pool of fifteen applicants. The six semifinalist candidates are listed below:
- Jeremy Frie
- Mary Morem
- Craig Mueller
- Sarah Knudsen
- Eric Martinez
- Todd Felhofer
Interviews with the semi-finalists run March 25-26 with the school board.