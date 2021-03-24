Semi-finalists selected in La Crescent-Hokah Public School superintendent position

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The La Crescent-Hokah Public School System has narrowed its interview pool for the school superintendent position.

Current Superinendent Kevin Cardille is leaving at the end of the school year.

Six people were selected from an original pool of fifteen applicants. The six semifinalist candidates are listed below:

Jeremy Frie

Mary Morem

Craig Mueller

Sarah Knudsen

Eric Martinez

Todd Felhofer

Interviews with the semi-finalists run March 25-26 with the school board.