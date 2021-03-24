Snowboarders escaped monster avalanche, but not the law

DENVER (AP) — Two Colorado snowboarders who triggered a slide that destroyed an expensive avalanche mitigation system are going on trial on charges of reckless endangerment. Prosecutors are seeking $168,000 in damages. The two men called 911 and cooperated with investigators after the March 2020 slide. They say they didn’t realize their words could be used against them. Now, some worry the case will keep other backcountry skiers and snowboarders from coming forward to report avalanches out of fear of costly retribution. But Summit County District Attorney Heidi McCollum says the misdemeanor charges are appropriate, and she doesn’t believe they’ll have a chilling effect. The trial is set to begin Thursday.