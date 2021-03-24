Soaking rains make an exit

As of this morning, rainfall totals are under an inch (so far). The heaviest band of rainfall pushed through overnight. Now rainfall will be scattered and light throughout the rest of your Wednesday.

Not only will you battle the soggy conditions, but the dense fog has been filling in across the region. The excess about of moisture will keep the patchy fog around for much of the day so take it slow and keep your headlights on!

Temperatures early will touch the mid-50s. Once the low pressure makes its exit towards the Great Lakes, temperatures will start to fall and winds pick up. Winds will gust up to 35 mph then by tomorrow morning temperatures will be near freezing.

Under partly cloudy skies, Thursday’s highs will be closer to average with the cooler start. A weak disturbance with little confidence has the chance to bring precipitation. Most models are trending to keep this mixed precipitation closer to Milwaukee. If the disturbance heads for our viewing area, expect it to affect areas south of I-90 around Thursday evening.

Friday will be the quiet day with areas of sunshine to return as highs settle slightly above average. Then warm, moist air continues to build. By Saturday morning, rainfall returns with above-average highs.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett