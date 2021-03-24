Spain’s Princess Leonor presides 1st event without parents

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Princess Leonor de Borbón has presided over her first public event without the presence of her father, King Felipe VI, during a 30th anniversary celebration of a language and cultural center. The 15-year-old Leonor was accompanied by Spain’s deputy prime minister on her arrival at the Cervantes Institute’s headquarters in Madrid on Wednesday. The heir to the Spanish throne deposited a copy of Spain’s Constitution and Miguel de Cervantes’ classic “Don Quixote” in the institute’s literary vault. The Cervantes Institute promotes the learning of the Spanish language and literature around the world. The royal house announced in February that Leonor would complete high school at a boarding school in Wales.