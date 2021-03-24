Stars pair up, deliver potent 1-2 punches in women’s tourney

Many of the teams in the women’s NCAA Tournament arrived in San Antonio with a pair of star players and several of those dynamic duos have separated themselves from the others. From Michigan’s Leigha Brown taking the scoring burden off of Big Ten player of the year Naz Hillmon to Iowa lighting up the scoreboard with the outside-inside threat of the Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano, talented teammates have stepped to deliver potent 1-2 punches and knock off feisty opponents.