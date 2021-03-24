The end of the storm is near.

Storm is leaving…

Most of the rain has moved to the east, but clouds remain. Highs today reached the upper 40s to middle 50s, in the dry time between showers. Those are still above normal.

Dry Thursday and Friday…

The northern part of another storm system will keep clouds in the picture for us for tonight and tomorrow, but sunshine will return for Friday. The rain with that storm should stay to the southeast.

Early weekend rain…

Showers are expected to roam across the area later Friday night into Saturday, but amounts should be pretty light, and by Sunday sunshine will take over.

Warmer early next week…

Readings will return to the middle 50s to middle 60s for early next week, before a cooling trend takes over by next Wednesday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden