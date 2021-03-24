Tomah Police investigating burglary at Papa Murphy’s store

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Police in Tomah are looking for the persons responsible for a break-in at a Papa Murphy's pizza store on Tuesday.

Police said that forced entry was made into the store at 1825 N. Superior Avenue. The alarm system was disabled and the safe entered. The department said a 'significant amount of money' was taken.

A post on the Tomah Police Department Facebook page said the suspect or suspects also tried to 'take steps to limit law enforcement's ability to obtain evidence.' The post said investigators were able to get evidence that will help in the case.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact Officer Brittnay Westpfahl at 608-374-7418 or bwestpfahl@tomahpolice.com. People can also use the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 608-372-STOP (7867).