Trial for 2 men charged in fatal police shootout begins

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — Attorneys gave opening statements Wednesday in the attempted murder trial of two men accused of a violent home-invasion robbery that led to the fatal shooting of a third suspect by police. The Ottumwa Courier reports that Wapello County prosecutors told the jury they will hear evidence showing 35-year-old Michael Bibby and 26-year-old Dalton Cook were among three men who broke into an Ottumwa home on Aug. 3, 2018, shot and injured a man in front of the home and later engaged police in a shootout that killed alleged accomplice David Roy White of Fairfield. But defense attorneys for the men said the state’s case lacks crucial evidence to prove all the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.