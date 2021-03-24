Viterbo University officials respond to hate message written on residence hall door

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After a hate-filled message was written on a residence hall door, Viterbo University President Glena Temple said the University has no tolerance for discrimination or hate in any way.

On Monday, a threatening, derogatory, hate-filled message was written on a residence hall door targeting an LGBTQA+ student.

The University said that not only is this act criminal, but completely unacceptable and detrimental to their values, identity, and mission. University President Glena Temple said it's upsetting to have another incident like this one.

"We are sad, angry, we are frustrated, that we have another incident on our campus of a hate statement on a student's door. Our campus is trying to grapple with that because it is certainly not fitting with our values or who we are as a University," said Temple.

She explained that the investigation is on-going and they have security cameras outside the building which they are looking at and conducting interviews.

"We are taking the investigation very seriously. With other events throughout the semester we have worked with the La Crosse Police Department. We are being very thorough with the information we collect," said Temple.

Temple said they are caring for those targeted by the messages and following their wishes about what information they can share. They are holding a listening session, the third of it's kind, specifically for students so they have a safe place to talk and share their opinions and stories.

"All students are welcome at Viterbo. Members of the LGBTQA+, students of color, everyone is welcome and valued and that's a very important core principle for us," said Temple.

While she said she doesn't want to speculate about anything going on with the investigation, it could lead to expulsion for anyone involved.