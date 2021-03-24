Walz: Minnesota ranks 1st in US in administering COVID-19 vaccines received

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz announced on Wednesday that Minnesota is currently first among all 50 states that have administered the highest percentage of COVID-19 vaccines it has received.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning in a news release. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that Minnesota has surpassed all other U.S. states, administering 88.55% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses it has received.

“I am so proud of all the hard work done in our state to make Minnesota a consistent leader in the nation in getting shots into arms,” Walz said. “From our providers working around the clock, to local public health organizing on the ground, to our community leaders providing invaluable services and educating their neighbors, to all the Minnesotans rolling up their sleeves when it’s their turn, I am grateful for everyone in our state working together to end this pandemic."

The news release added that Minnesota has consistently ranked in the top 10 states for almost a month now.

"Now let’s keep up the good work — we won’t stop until every Minnesotan who wants a shot gets one,” Walz added.