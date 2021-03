LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Some happy news to share with you about our colleague Heather Armstrong and her family.

A baby girl, Farrah Catherine, was born to Heather and her husband Jake Tuesday afternoon at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Farrah weighs 6-pounds-12 ounces and is 22 inches long.

Both baby Farrah and mom are doing well.

Congratulations to Heather and Jake!