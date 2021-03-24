Western Technical College implements Medium Risk Return Plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As more people are becoming vaccinated and COVID-19 cases drop, Western Technical College is opening more campus offices and services.

The college said Wednesday that it is in the medium-risk phase of its return plan. As part of this plan, Western’s Welcome Center is now open. The Welcome Center includes the Admission Offices, Cashier's Office, Admissions Coaching, Financial Aid, tours, and program shadows. Additionally, the Welcome Center will offer video conferencing and over-the-phone meetings.

Safety measures will still be in place on campus and social distancing and the wearing of masks will be adhered to. Additionally, campus tours will only allow two additional household members per tour.

Tours are available on select dates and times. You can schedule a tour on Western Technical College's website. Tours usually will take place at 9 am or 1:30 pm.

Appointments for campus services are strongly encouraged. Hours of operation of campus offices are Monday-Thursday 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Friday, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

For more information on Western Technical College's services and their phased reopening, visit here.