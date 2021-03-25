Agency finds that Elon Musk tweet violated federal labor law

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted his way into trouble with another federal agency, this time the National Labor Relations Board. The board on Thursday found that a Musk tweet in May of 2018 unlawfully threatened employees with loss of stock options if they decided to be represented by a union. Board members ordered Tesla to make Musk delete the tweet and stop threatening employees with loss of benefits for supporting a labor organization. The United Auto Workers union called the decision a victory. Tesla did not respond to messages seeking comment.