Albanian parties break some virus rules to launch campaigns

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s opposition has defied virus restrictions to hold a rally in central Tirana to launch its electoral campaign. The governing left-wing Socialist Party of Prime Minister Edi Rama also held a rally Thursday at another square in Tirana, keeping candidates in separate 10-person groups. Some 3.6 million voters are eligible to vote in Albania’s April 25 general election to choose 140 lawmakers. Managing the pandemic and its negative economic impact remain main challenges for any new government in Albania. Holding an election in line with international democratic standards will be key for Albania’s next step toward eventual membership in the 27-nation European Union.