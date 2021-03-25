Asian markets mixed after tech sell-off on Wall St

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mixed in Asia, as Chinese benchmarks stalled on concerns big companies like Alibaba and Tencent might lose their listings on U.S. exchanges. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.1% on Thursday, but Hong Kong and Shanghai declined. Oil prices fell back after surging 6% on Wednesday on concerns over disruptions to shipping from a skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 gave up 0.5%, its second loss in a row, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2%. Bond yields were steady after rising earlier this week. Stock investors are keeping an eye on developments in Washington and upcoming jobs data.