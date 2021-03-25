Bolsonaro under fire as Brazil hits 300,000 virus deaths

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil was in political disarray Wednesday as it surpassed 300,000 deaths from COVID-19, the second nation to hit the grim landmark after the United States. Foes and allies of President Jair Bolsonaro are pleading for him to change course to stem a recent surge of the virus, but he continues to refuse restrictions on activity and promotes unproven cures for the disease. Lawmakers have been seeking ways to prevail upon Bolsonaro as hospital systems collapse and crucial supplies run dry. A congressional investigation is looming over the hard-right leader.