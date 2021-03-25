Brett Favre opens up about how his past addiction nearly killed him

(WKOW) — Brett Favre recently opened up about his past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, which he said nearly killed him.

“I die, or I flush these pills down the toilet. I contemplated it. I sat by the toilet for two hours and eventually, I dumped the pills in the toilet and flushed them,” Favre told Dr. Phil on the “Bolling with Favre” podcast. “I almost wanted to kill myself for doing that. I could not believe I had actually done that.”

According to WISN, Favre said his addiction to painkillers began in the early 1990s, and at one point, caused seizures that he had to deal with during the 1995 football season.

Favre told “Entertainment Tonight” that he was taking 16 Vicodin ES near the end of his addiction.

“I would try to crunch them up and just gulp them down. I would throw up and dig out however many I could dig out. That’s how bad it was,” he said.

After beating his painkiller addiction, he turned to his alcohol addiction, and was eventually able to beat that, too.

After three stints in rehab, he said he’s been sober since 1998.