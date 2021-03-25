British judge: Vatican made ‘appalling’ claims in UK probe

ROME (AP) — A British judge has blasted Vatican prosecutors for making “appalling” court claims about their investigation into the Holy See’s investment in a London real estate deal. In a ruling made public this week, Judge Tony Baumgartner of Southwark Crown Court reversed another judge’s decision to seize the Britain-based bank accounts of a real estate broker. The Vatican had requested the seizure as part of its corruption investigation into the broker and others whom prosecutors accuse of fleecing the Holy See of millions in fees. But Baumgartner ruled that the Vatican’s request was so full of omissions and misrepresentatives that it affected the original judge’s decision to seize the assets.