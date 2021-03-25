Calming and drying out for most

Rainfall totals neared an inch after the system finally left the viewing area. The gloomy and gray skies have hugged the sky as temperatures dropped into the 30s. Bundle up but expect the temperatures to return to average.

Sunshine will break through the clouds at times today. In Southeast Minnesota and north of I-90, skies will experience clearing first. But those to the south will have another chance for light rainfall. It will be a light rainfall and arrive late this afternoon and evening.

The abundant blue skies will return tomorrow. Calm winds and highs nearly 10 degrees above average will make for a gorgeous Friday. But the quiet, dry weather will switch again this weekend.

Friday evening, high-level clouds will slowly creep back into the region. Then by Saturday morning, showers will spread across Wisconsin. It will be a non-severe event with rainfall totals under a quarter of an inch.

Quickly into Sunday, the sunshine does not waste any time. The blue skies and soaring temperatures will round off the weekend and start off the new work week.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett