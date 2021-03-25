Car seat trade-ins offered at Target

(WKOW/WXOW) -- Target is bringing back its car seat trade-in program beginning next month, offering families the opportunity to get rid of that old car seat taking up space in their garage.

The program begins Monday, April 5 and continues through Saturday, April 17.

Target stores will accept the old seats. In exchange, you can get a 20 percent off coupon for a new seat, stroller or some baby gear. The coupons can be redeemed until May 1.

Target partners with Waste Management to recycle the old seats. The seats are turned into pallets, plastic buckets ad construction materials.

Not all Target stores are participating in the program. To check which Target stores are taking part, head to the company's website. For example, the store in Onalaska is not listed, but the store in Winona is a part of the program.