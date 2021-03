La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Central quarterback Mason Herlitzke had a game for the ages while leading the RiverHawks to a spring season-opening win over Eau Claire Memorial 43-33 at Swanson Field.

Herlitzke ran for 240 yards and passed for 180 more.

He also ran for three touchdowns and threw for three as well.

Central trailed 33-20 in the fourth quarter before they scored the final 23 points of the game to pull out the win.