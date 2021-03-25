Church in NY virus epicenter leads congregants out of sorrow

NEW YORK (AP) — The depth of the sorrows of Our Lady of Sorrows has become apparent in the months since this church was a major hotspot in New York City’s roaring coronavirus contagion. Its pastor says the numbers of illnesses and deaths went underreported early on because church officials lacked accurate information and many of its 17,000 congregants feared the stigma surrounding the virus. Many are undocumented, lack access to health care and share crowded apartments that make them vulnerable to infection. But the church has helped lead the way out of those dark times, setting up a free COVID-19 testing site and resuming indoor confessions once it became safe.