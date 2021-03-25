Wisconsin officials concerned about spike in COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than 27% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine but state health officials are raising concerns about a new spike in positive cases, including variants.

Officials on Thursday renewed cautions about traveling during spring break season and dropping other safeguards that slow the spread of COVID-19.

Over the past seven days, the average number of new cases in Wisconsin was 439 and the percentage of positive tests was 2.5%. That is up from 2% two weeks ago.

There are now 69 detected cases of the more contagious B117 variant first identified in England, up from 55 last week.

