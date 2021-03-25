Community COVID-19 vaccination clinic to open in Wausau

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s fourth community-based coronavirus vaccination clinic is opening in Wausau. Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that the clinic at Northcentral Technical College will open April 6. It will join previously opened community clinics in Janesville, La Crosse and Racine. The governor’s office says the Wausau clinic will administer at least 400 doses of vaccine per day, with the ability to go to 1,000 doses daily. The state health department says that as of Thursday, more than 27% of people in Wisconsin had received at least one vaccine dose and nearly 16% were fully vaccinated.