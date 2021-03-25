Deadlock prevails as tallying resumes in Israeli election

JERUSALEM (AP) — Vote tallying in Israel has resumed in the deadlocked parliamentary elections held earlier this week, with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor those determined to topple him gaining a clear path to forming a government. With around 93% of the votes counted on Thursday neither the pro-Netanyahu camp nor his highly fragmented opponents gained 61 of the 120 seats in parliament. Netanyahu and his allies had a projected 52 seats compared to 57 held by his opponents. In the middle are two undecided parties: Yemina, a seven-seat nationalist party headed by a former Netanyahu lieutenant, and Raam, an Arab Islamist party that won four seats.