DNR holds informational meeting on PFAS contamination for Town of Campbell residents

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources provided information on their efforts to learn more and deal with the issue of PFAS contamination in the groundwater on French Island.

Earlier on Thursday, the DNR and Department of Health Services issued a drinking water advisory for all residents of the Town of Campbell due to the health risks from the contamination. They also outlined ways that residents can request bottled water from the DNR as they continue to study the contamination and its spread.

In a video presentation, members of the DNR and DHS discussed the impact the contamination has had on the groundwater and private wells located on the island.

People who want to request water from the DNR are asked to fill out a form which you can find here.