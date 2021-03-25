DNR issues drinking water advisory to French Island residents

DNR issues drinking water advisory to French Island residentsNew
MADISON/LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health Services have issued an interim area-wide drinking water advisory for French Island residents due to concerns over PFAS in the water.
The DNR cited the potential health risks in issuing the advisory.
With the advisory, the DNR said that people who currently aren't receiving bottled water from the City of La Crosse are eligible for DNR-provided bottled water. The water would be supplied by Culligan through a DNR contract. Delivery of the water would be in five gallon containers.
People who want to request water from the DNR are asked to fill out a form which you can find here.
When complete, the form should be sent here:
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
c/o Jenna Soyer – RR/5
P.O. Box 7923
Madison, WI 53703
Email: DNRCampbellPFAS@wisconsin.gov
Water could be delivered in the coming week once the form is filled out.
MORE: Hy-Vee, Kwik Trip, CVS donating bottled water to Town of Campbell residents
They plan to outline some of the other steps they're taking at a news conference Thursday morning and at a virtual information session tonight at 6:30 p.m.
Here is the link for the information session: https://youtu.be/kz-29ndUMCI
The DNR is also gathering information over the next three months regarding well testing. In a statement, the DNR said it was working on a sampling plan for the private wells on French Island. It said that based on the results, they would determine whether to modify the existing drinking water advisory they issued today (3/25). The DNR and its contractor, Wood Environmental, plan to contact selected residents for well access for sampling.
The DNR said the City of La Crosse is providing approximately 54 residents with bottled water.
The city began supplying water after testing showed that the man-made PFAS chemicals spread from the La Crosse airport where the chemicals were used in firefighting foam.
For more information:
City of La Crosse PFAS information
Town of Campbell PFAS information
DNR investingation into Town of Campbell PFAS contamination
PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THE PFAS ISSUE
Some French Island families with high PFAS levels don't qualify for free drinking water from the City of La Crosse
City of La Crosse sues foam-makers over PFAS pollution
Local leaders say state budget is biggest hope for PFAS help
Community near PFAS contamination site needs more bottled water
La Crosse Mayor responds to Campbell PFAS issue
"Are we in imminent danger?" Town of Campbell addresses PFAS concerns
UPDATED: Legal action taken on French Island PFAS contamination issue
Kabat addresses PFAS findings and how La Crosse moves forward
Environmental research group looks to expand PFAS study
PFAS found in two City of La Crosse municipal wells
PFAS contamination at La Crosse Regional Airport
PFAS bill heading to the Governors desk
Digging Deeper: La Crosse well contamination