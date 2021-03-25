DNR issues drinking water advisory to French Island residents

MADISON/LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health Services have issued an interim area-wide drinking water advisory for French Island residents due to concerns over PFAS in the water.

The DNR cited the potential health risks in issuing the advisory.

With the advisory, the DNR said that people who currently aren't receiving bottled water from the City of La Crosse are eligible for DNR-provided bottled water. The water would be supplied by Culligan through a DNR contract. Delivery of the water would be in five gallon containers.

People who want to request water from the DNR are asked to fill out a form which you can find here.

When complete, the form should be sent here:

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

c/o Jenna Soyer – RR/5

P.O. Box 7923

Madison, WI 53703

Email: DNRCampbellPFAS@wisconsin.gov

Water could be delivered in the coming week once the form is filled out.

MORE: Hy-Vee, Kwik Trip, CVS donating bottled water to Town of Campbell residents

They plan to outline some of the other steps they're taking at a news conference Thursday morning and at a virtual information session tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Here is the link for the information session: https://youtu.be/kz-29ndUMCI

The DNR is also gathering information over the next three months regarding well testing. In a statement, the DNR said it was working on a sampling plan for the private wells on French Island. It said that based on the results, they would determine whether to modify the existing drinking water advisory they issued today (3/25). The DNR and its contractor, Wood Environmental, plan to contact selected residents for well access for sampling.

The DNR said the City of La Crosse is providing approximately 54 residents with bottled water.

The city began supplying water after testing showed that the man-made PFAS chemicals spread from the La Crosse airport where the chemicals were used in firefighting foam.

For more information:

City of La Crosse PFAS information

Town of Campbell PFAS information

DNR investingation into Town of Campbell PFAS contamination

DNR PFAS information website

PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THE PFAS ISSUE

Some French Island families with high PFAS levels don't qualify for free drinking water from the City of La Crosse

City of La Crosse sues foam-makers over PFAS pollution

Local leaders say state budget is biggest hope for PFAS help

Community near PFAS contamination site needs more bottled water

La Crosse Mayor responds to Campbell PFAS issue

"Are we in imminent danger?" Town of Campbell addresses PFAS concerns

UPDATED: Legal action taken on French Island PFAS contamination issue

Kabat addresses PFAS findings and how La Crosse moves forward

Environmental research group looks to expand PFAS study

PFAS found in two City of La Crosse municipal wells

PFAS contamination at La Crosse Regional Airport

PFAS bill heading to the Governors desk

Digging Deeper: La Crosse well contamination

Digging Deeper: PFAS water contamination