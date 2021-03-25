Dutch coalition talks halted after positive coronavirus test

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Preliminary discussions to map out the contours of the next Dutch governing coalition have ground to a halt after one of the two officials leading the talks tested positive for the coronavirus. The government information service says that meetings planned for Thursday have been canceled following the positive test. The coalition talks are expected to take weeks or months. Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservative VVD party won the most seats in the election for the lower house of parliament. But it will need to enlist other parties to gain a majority in the 150-seat legislature.