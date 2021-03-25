Federal officials: Voters’ rights violated in NY House race

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says county officials in central New York violated the rights of voters in a congressional election won by Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney by 109 votes. A top Justice Department official notified Oneida County on Tuesday that the federal government plans to sue over violations that disenfranchised voters if a settlement is not reached. The department says officials failed to process thousands of registration applications and improperly rejected affidavit ballots. The county’s attorney said they intend to cooperate with federal lawyers to work out a settlement.