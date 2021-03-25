Former Division Chief enters guilty plea in child porn case

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - A former Division Chief with the La Crosse Fire Department entered a plea of guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography. Shortly afterward, Judge Elliot Levine sentenced Devine to 18 months probation.

Frank Devine, 54, was arrested in March of 2019. According to the criminal complaint, investigators acted on a cyber tipline from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Agents executed a search warrant that turned up an image of child pornography. Devine admitted to viewing the image.

In the almost two years since first charged, Devine's attorney Keith Belzer noted that Devine had been in counseling. Devine also made a statement, apologizing to his family, friends and the community.

"I must acknowledge the pain, suffering and embarrassment that I have caused," he said.

As part of Devine's sentence, he cannot be around children or use the internet without the discretion of his probation officer.