Gov. Walz to announce expanded COVID vaccine access Friday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Friday at 11:30 a.m. Governor Tim Walz will be announcing expanded access to the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Tuesday, March 30.

All Minnesotans aged 16 and older will be eligible to receive a vaccine beginning on Tuesday.

In a statement, Gov. Walz said, "The state has vaccinated 80% of our seniors, outperforming the nation, and has also vaccinated at least two-thirds of our school and child care personnel.”

“Continuing to honor a commitment to immunizing for impact, the Walz-Flanagan Administration will be directing providers to prioritize vaccine appointments for older Minnesotans, those with underlying health conditions, and those in frontline jobs. Providers will then have the flexibility to provide available appointments to other eligible Minnesotans.”

