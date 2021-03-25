Skip to Content

Gundersen Health System donates to area food pantries

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System donates $21,000 to 38 food pantries in a three-state area.

In a news release, it said GHS was making the donation in recognition of its physicians on Doctor's Day coming up on March 30.

Gundersen made donations to:

  • Friends Sharing Food, Black River Falls, Wis.
  • Cashton Cupboard and Closet, Cashton, Wis.
  • WAFER Food Pantry, La Crosse, Wis
  • Caledonia Food Shelf, Caledonia, Minn.
  • The Hunger Task Force, La Crosse, Wis.
  • Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Waterloo, Iowa
  • Arcadia CommUNITY Food Pantry, Arcadia, Wis.
  • Allamakee County Food Shelf, Waukon, Iowa
  • Elroy Food Pantry, Elroy, Wis.
  • The Good Samaritan Food Pantry, Hillsboro, Wis
  • Union Center Food Pantry, Wonewoc, Wis.
  • Fillmore County/Preston Food Shelf, Preston, Minn.
  • Houston Food Shelf- Houston, Minn.
  • La Crescent Food Shelf- HCP, La Crescent, Minn.
  • Lansing Iowa Food Trust LIFT, Lansing, Iowa
  • Onalaska/ Holmen Food Basket, Onalaska, Wis.
  • Couleecap Food Pantry, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
  • Couleecap Food Pantry, Sparta, Wis.
  • Neighbor For Neighbor, Inc., Tomah, Wis.
  • Living Faith Food Pantry, Viroqua, Wis.
  • Winona Volunteer Services, Winona, Minn.
  • Adams Food Pantry, Friendship, Wis.
  • Grand Marsh School Pantry, Grand Marsh, Wis.
  • Care and Share Food Bank of Marquette County, Montello, Wis.
  • Pioneer Pantry, Westfield, Wis.
  • G.E.T. Community Food Pantry, Galesville, Wis.
  • Whitehall Food Pantry, Whitehall, Wis.
  • Independence Food Pany, Independence, Wis.
  • Trempealeau Food Pantry, Whitehall, Wis.
  • Blair Food Pantry, Blair, Wis.
  • Southwest CAP, Boscobel, Wis.
  • Decorah Community Food Pantry, Decorah, Iowa
  • Fayette County Food Shelf, Fayette, Iowa
  • Open Hands Food Pantry, West Union, Iowa
  • Wabasha Area Food Shelf, Wabasha, Minn.
  • Pepin Food Pantry, Pepin, Wis.
  • Plainview Elgin Area Food Shelf, Elgin, Minn.
  • Alma Food Pantry, Alma, Wis.

