Gundersen Health System donates to area food pantries

Gundersen Health System donates to area food pantriesNew
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System donates $21,000 to 38 food pantries in a three-state area.
In a news release, it said GHS was making the donation in recognition of its physicians on Doctor's Day coming up on March 30.
Gundersen made donations to:
- Friends Sharing Food, Black River Falls, Wis.
- Cashton Cupboard and Closet, Cashton, Wis.
- WAFER Food Pantry, La Crosse, Wis
- Caledonia Food Shelf, Caledonia, Minn.
- The Hunger Task Force, La Crosse, Wis.
- Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Waterloo, Iowa
- Arcadia CommUNITY Food Pantry, Arcadia, Wis.
- Allamakee County Food Shelf, Waukon, Iowa
- Elroy Food Pantry, Elroy, Wis.
- The Good Samaritan Food Pantry, Hillsboro, Wis
- Union Center Food Pantry, Wonewoc, Wis.
- Fillmore County/Preston Food Shelf, Preston, Minn.
- Houston Food Shelf- Houston, Minn.
- La Crescent Food Shelf- HCP, La Crescent, Minn.
- Lansing Iowa Food Trust LIFT, Lansing, Iowa
- Onalaska/ Holmen Food Basket, Onalaska, Wis.
- Couleecap Food Pantry, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
- Couleecap Food Pantry, Sparta, Wis.
- Neighbor For Neighbor, Inc., Tomah, Wis.
- Living Faith Food Pantry, Viroqua, Wis.
- Winona Volunteer Services, Winona, Minn.
- Adams Food Pantry, Friendship, Wis.
- Grand Marsh School Pantry, Grand Marsh, Wis.
- Care and Share Food Bank of Marquette County, Montello, Wis.
- Pioneer Pantry, Westfield, Wis.
- G.E.T. Community Food Pantry, Galesville, Wis.
- Whitehall Food Pantry, Whitehall, Wis.
- Independence Food Pany, Independence, Wis.
- Trempealeau Food Pantry, Whitehall, Wis.
- Blair Food Pantry, Blair, Wis.
- Southwest CAP, Boscobel, Wis.
- Decorah Community Food Pantry, Decorah, Iowa
- Fayette County Food Shelf, Fayette, Iowa
- Open Hands Food Pantry, West Union, Iowa
- Wabasha Area Food Shelf, Wabasha, Minn.
- Pepin Food Pantry, Pepin, Wis.
- Plainview Elgin Area Food Shelf, Elgin, Minn.
- Alma Food Pantry, Alma, Wis.